India considers testing cough syrups before export

India's drug regulator has proposed testing cough syrups in government laboratories before they are exported, media outlet News18.com reported on Tuesday, after Indian-made syrups were linked to dozens of deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.

India's health ministry received the proposal from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) this month and is considering it, the news website quoted an unidentified ministry official as saying.

"The proposal is to test the finished goods at government labs before exporting," the official told News18.com.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The official said the syrups could be tested at various laboratories run by the federal government or states.