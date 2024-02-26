Young Indian protesters determined to secure agrarian reforms from Modi govt

Farmers in India's northern Punjab state demanding higher prices for their crops from the national government are relying on young students to ensure the agitation's momentum does not fizzle out.

Eighteen-year-old Simranjeet Singh Mathada is one of thousands of college students who have been waking up at 3 am for almost two weeks to help cook meals at community kitchens, fill tankers with potable water and load tractor trailers with supplies before heading to the protest site some 200 km (125 miles) from the capital, New Delhi.

"The protests are now about safeguarding the country's agrarian economy and farmers of Punjab are determined to bring this reform at all costs," said Mathada.

Protester demands are centred around guaranteed floor prices which will allow Mathada's parents and millions of other farmers to sell their produce at fixed rates.

Even as negotiations between farmer unions and the government have been underway, protests have sometimes turned violent.