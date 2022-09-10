Bandarban frontier on edge as fresh shelling sounds ring out of Myanmar

Villagers living across the Naikkhyangchhari Upazila border in Bandarban have been spending their days in a constant state of panic for over three weeks now as fresh sounds of heavy artillery and gunfire rounds coming from the other side of the border in Myanmar rock the area.

Md Alam, a panel member of Ghumdum Union Parishad under the Upazila, said villagers in wards 2 and 3 heard sounds of intermittent heavy firing and shelling from early morning till 3 pm on Saturday.

“The sounds are mostly coming from the area, where a large group of Myanmar nationals took refuge on the zero point of the borderline in Konapara,” he said.