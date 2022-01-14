Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for holy dip, defying COVID-19 surge
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 02:38 PM BdST
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers gathered on the banks of India's Ganges river on Friday for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past month.
Hindus believe a bathe in the holy river on the Jan. 14 Makarsankranti festival washes away sins.
A large number of devotees were taking a dip in the sacred river where it flows through the eastern state of West Bengal, which is reporting the most number of cases in the country after Maharashtra state in the west.
In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees, few wearing masks, thronged the river's banks in the holy city of Prayagraj.
"I can't breathe with a mask," Ram Phal Tripathi, who came with his family from a village in Uttar Pradesh state, said after emerging from the river.
"Every year I come for a holy dip. How could I have missed it this year?"
India is again facing a surge in coronavirus cases, fuelled mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, but hospitalisations are low, with most people recovering at home.
Doctors had appealed unsuccessfully to the West Bengal state high court to reverse a decision to allow the festival this year, worrying it will become a virus "super spreader" event.
Last year, a big religious gathering in northern India contributed to a record rise in coronavirus cases.
On Friday, the health ministry reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking India's total tally to 36.58 million.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 315, with total now at 485,350, the ministry said.
- Over a million Indians to gather beside Ganges
- India reports 264,202 new virus cases
- West Bengal train accident toll hits 9
- Indian cities could see COVID cases peak next week
- India's new COVID rules aim to free up resources
- India’s COVID cases reach total of 36.07m
- A million set to throng India's Ganges for holy dip
- India reports 168,063 new COVID-19 infections
- Hundreds of thousands of Indians gather for holy dip, defying COVID-19 surge
- India reports 264,202 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
- Death toll in West Bengal train accident rises to 9, some critical among 36 hurt
- India's big cities could see COVID-19 cases peak next week
- India's new COVID-19 rules aim to free up resources but carry risks
- India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by 247,417, highest since May
Most Read
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Prayer held at Bangladesh college to ward off ‘fears of ghost’
- A YouTube video fame proved ‘Baul’ Selim Fakir’s undoing
- UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
- Balaclavas are trendy, but for some Muslim women it’s more complicated
- Buses will run seating passengers to the full, says transport owners’ leader Enayet
- Bangladesh reimposes virus restrictions as omicron spreads