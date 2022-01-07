India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 117,100
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2022 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2022 11:41 AM BdST
India reported 117,100 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most since early June, as the omicron variant overtakes delta in the cities.
The health ministry also reported 302 new deaths, taking the total to 483,178. Total infections stand at 35.23 million.
