24 dead in Bihar after consuming 'spurious liquor'

Eight people died on Thursday after allegedly consuming hooch in West Champaran district, while the count in another incident in Gopalganj climbed to 16 on Thursday, with six more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities.

The administrations of both districts have not confirmed the cause of the deaths so far, according to the report.

The Telhua hooch tragedy is the third such incident in north Bihar in the last ten days.

Bihar minister Janak Ram rushed to Gopalganj. He later told reporters "I have visited the houses of persons who died allegedly because of consuming spurious liquor. It could be a conspiracy to defame the NDA government."

"Some people have died under mysterious circumstances in Muhammadpur village in the district in the last two days. The cause of their death cannot be confirmed as autopsy reports are still awaited. Three teams are probing the case," Gopalganj senior police officer Anand Kumar said.

Some of the bodies have been cremated by their families, the local police said.