Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2021 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 07:48 PM BdST
A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential.
"There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.
Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video have faced lawsuits and police investigations, mostly in BJP-ruled states, for content deemed inflammatory and offensive to the country's majority Hindu population.
Netflix, Amazon and Walt Disney Co, another major streaming platform in India, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bitcoin and India's Association of Blockchain & Crypto Entrepreneurs could not immediately be reached.
"A currency like bitcoin - I don't know which country controls it or which rules govern it," Bhagwat said in a speech to followers marking the Hindu festival of Dussehra on Friday. "The government should do it. It has to do it."
Modi's government often looks to the Hindu group for policy guidance, but has refrained from regulating streaming platforms. Movies and TV shows, however, must go through a censor board.
The government prepared but did not submit a bill to parliament earlier this year that would have banned trading and holding cryptocurrencies.
Local media has reported the government was looking to tax cryptocurrency trades and the exchanges, traders and lawyers that support them in the country.
- Indian police probe murder at farmers' protest site
- Modi’s use of anti-terror law draws scrutiny from courts
- India asks utilities to import coal
- 5 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gun battles
- Indian minister's son arrested on murder charges
- 2 Indian drugmakers to end trials of Merck’s COVID pill
- 8 killed as tensions around India’s farm protests worsen
- Six killed in Indian farm protest clashes
- Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency
- Indian police probe murder at farmers' protest site, detain suspect
- Midnight vigils, snaking queues as some Indians await COVID vaccines
- Modi’s use of anti-terror law draws scrutiny from Indian courts
- India asks utilities to import coal, warns states not to sell power on exchanges
- India orders power firms to boost supply to Delhi
Most Read
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Zee Bangla broadcast resumes in Bangladesh without ads
- Hindu leaders decide against immersing idols, declare half-day strike over attack on JM Sen Hall
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka over alleged sacrilege
- British lawmaker stabbed to death in 'terrorist incident'
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- From Friday fun to business: mobile internet outage slowed almost everything
- ‘The only exit’: Where soldiers are dying after sexual assaults
- High-speed mobile internet back on in Bangladesh after 12-hour outage
- Four people die in Magura union council poll violence