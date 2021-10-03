Shah Rukh’s son Aryan interrogated over drugs on cruise ship
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 04:37 PM BdST
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is one of eight people being questioned by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB after a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
The eight are Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, reports NDTV.
"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their, statements further action will be taken," the anti-drugs agency said.
The NCB team boarded the ship on Saturday night disguised as passengers, the report said.
The team recovered drugs including ecstasy, cocaine, mephedrone and charas from the party on the ship, according to the agency.
According to officials, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea.
"Their statements are being recorded. Based on the facts, arrests will be made and the accused will be produced in court," a senior NCB officer told NDTV.
- India's factory activity improved in Sept
- India antitrust body accepts Google's confidentiality request
- Indian farmers stage protests against reforms
- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on alert as cyclone looms
- Three gangsters killed in Delhi courtroom shootout
- Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages
- VP Harris and Indian PM Modi meet
- India likely to allow smaller gap between AZ doses sold privately
- Shah Rukh’s son Aryan interrogated over drugs on cruise ship
- Mamata Banerjee retains chief minister’s post with record win in bypoll
- Mamata Banerjee leads in bypoll that decides if she can remain West Bengal chief minister
- India's factory activity improved in Sept as demand strengthened
- India antitrust body accepts Google's confidentiality request
- Indian farmers stage nationwide protests against reforms
Most Read
- Bangladesh cable operators shut broadcast of foreign TV channels with ads
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Bangladesh telecom regulator to block fake, illegal handsets from Oct 1
- bKash cuts cash-out charge at ‘favourite’ agents
- Rohingya organisers seek new path to safety after killing of refugee leader
- Perilous, roadless jungle becomes a path of desperate hope
- After 100 years, a royal wedding in Russia evokes days of the czars
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Bablu dies at 66
- Forced haircut: Rabindra University protests ease on govt assurance