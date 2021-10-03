Home > Neighbours

Shah Rukh’s son Aryan interrogated over drugs on cruise ship

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2021 04:37 PM BdST

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is one of eight people being questioned by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB after a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

The eight are Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, reports NDTV.

"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their, statements further action will be taken," the anti-drugs agency said.

The NCB team boarded the ship on Saturday night disguised as passengers, the report said.

The team recovered drugs including ecstasy, cocaine, mephedrone and charas from the party on the ship, according to the agency.

According to officials, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea.

"Their statements are being recorded. Based on the facts, arrests will be made and the accused will be produced in court," a senior NCB officer told NDTV.

