Shah Rukh’s son Aryan interrogated over drugs on cruise ship

The eight are Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, reports NDTV.

"All eight, including Aryan Khan, are being questioned. Based on their, statements further action will be taken," the anti-drugs agency said.

The NCB team boarded the ship on Saturday night disguised as passengers, the report said.

The team recovered drugs including ecstasy, cocaine, mephedrone and charas from the party on the ship, according to the agency.

According to officials, the party began after the ship left Mumbai and was at sea.

"Their statements are being recorded. Based on the facts, arrests will be made and the accused will be produced in court," a senior NCB officer told NDTV.