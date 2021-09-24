Delhi courtroom shootout leaves a gangster and two attackers dead
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2021 05:26 PM BdST
Three gangsters were killed in a shootout inside a courtroom in Delhi that also left several people injured and raised serious questions about security in what should be a heavily protected and sanitised zone.
In videos, gunshots are heard in court and policemen and lawyers are seen in a scramble in the building at Rohini in north Delhi.
Gunmen dressed as lawyers barged into a court hearing and shot gangster Jitender Gogi three times, NDTV reports. Special force personnel escorting the gangster then fired back, killing both the attackers on the spot. A total of 30 bullets were fired.
Jitender Gogi, a notorious gangster involved in several criminal cases and jailed at Tihar since last year, was declared dead in hospital. A rival gang, going by the name “Tillu Gang”, had plotted to kill him when he was brought for his court hearing today, said the police.
“Two from rival gang opened fire at Jitender Gogi inside the court. That when police retaliated and killed those two assailants,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told NDTV.
“The police acted swiftly and killed both the assailants. Total three dead, including Gogi,” said Commissioner Asthana.
The incident marks a huge security lapse on court premises.
“The judge was in the court, lawyers were present and Jitender Gogi was there. These two lawyers (who turned out to be shooters dressed as lawyers) walked in and started shooting. An inter was also shot,” lawyer Lalit Kumar said.
The two gangs had reportedly been at war for years and more than 25 people have died in their clashes.
Gogi, born Jitender Mann, was arrested in March last year and was considered a big catch for the Delhi police.
The incident has raised questions about whether metal detectors at the court were working and if they were, how the armed men could get past.
“The question on whether the metal detectors were not working in the court premises is a matter of investigation and I cannot comment on that at the moment. We are already investigating the case and we shall not spare anyone who is involved in this shootout. No one will be spared,” Asthana told NDTV.
“Delhi police are doing their job seriously. We were effective and focused and that is why the shooter was successfully neutralised. We will say more after a detailed investigation is carried out.”
