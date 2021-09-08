Home > Neighbours

Boat carrying 100 passengers sinks in India's northeast: witnesses

Published: 08 Sep 2021 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2021 07:41 PM BdST

A boat carrying around 100 passengers sank in India's northeastern state of Assam after a collision with another boat, witnesses said on Wednesday.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously," Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted late on Wednesday.

