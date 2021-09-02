Indian Kashmir separatist leader dies, troops deployed in Srinagar
>> Fayaz Bukhari, Reuters Reuters
Published: 02 Sep 2021 09:03 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 09:08 AM BdST
Indian Kashmir veteran separatist politician Syed Ali Shah Geelani died on Wednesday night in Srinagar, prompting authorities to deploy troops around the city and shut down the internet as a precautionary measure, police said. He was 91 years old. "Troops are being deployed at sensitive places in Srinagar and other major towns and no vehicular movement is being allowed," a police official said.
Geelani was the most senior separatist leader in Kashmir. His family said the elderly politician had been ailing for years and had been under house arrest for the last 12 years after leading several anti-India protests.
A family member told Reuters Geelani developed chest pain and chest congestion on Wednesday afternoon and died late at night at his residence in the region's main city of Srinagar.
Police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters the internet was shut down as down as a precautionary measure and restrictions imposed in the Kashmir valley.
The roads leading to Geelani's residence in Srinagar were sealed, another official said.
Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between India and neighbouring Pakistan, which claim the region in full but rule only parts. Tensions were renewed, however, after New Delhi withdrew the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir state in August 2019 and split it into two federally administered territories.
Last year, Geelani quit his hard line Hurriyat Conference faction, saying that it had failed to counter New Delhi's efforts to tighten its grip on the disputed region.
Hurriyat Conference was formed by various separatist groups in Kashmir in 1993 to provide a political platform for seceding from India in the wake of an armed revolt against New Delhi.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over Geelani's passing on Twitter and said the nation would observe a day of mourning.
- Pandemic-hit Indian economy needs its lost growth
- India prepares for future COVID surge
- India administers 10m vaccine doses in a day
- India's new COVID cases jump to two-month high
- No jobs, passports for social media posts in India
- Kerala's COVID lessons for India, Modi
- Indian aviation watchdog plans tough drug abuse rules
- India approves further trials for homegrown mRNA shot
- Indian Kashmir separatist leader dies, troops deployed in Srinagar
- India’s economy, slammed by COVID-19, needs its lost growth
- India prepares for future COVID surge as cases inch up
- Modi hails India's 10m COVID vaccine doses in a single day
- India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
- No jobs, passports for 'anti-national' social media posts in India
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions continuous remand orders against Pori Moni
- Tamim Iqbal drops out of T20 World Cup
- Prof Saleheen Qadri, known for his research in industrial microbiology, dies at 73
- Bangladesh logs lowest virus deaths and cases in a day since June
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- DU students to undergo dope tests
- Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina