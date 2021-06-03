India gov't seals deal for 300m Biological-E COVID-19 vaccine doses
Published: 03 Jun 2021 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2021 10:26 AM BdST
India's government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million).
The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, will likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.
