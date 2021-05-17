Home > Neighbours

India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections

  Reuters

Published: 17 May 2021

India on Monday reported 281,386 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,106.

The South Asian nation's total caseload is 24.97 million with the death toll at 274,390, health ministry data showed.

