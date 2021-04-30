India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 386,452
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2021 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2021 10:54 AM BdST
India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data.
India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total case load since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.
More stories
- Thousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence
- Tendulkar donates 10m rupees to battle COVID
- A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi
- India foreign secretary says 40 countries to supply oxygen
- Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts
- India's coronavirus infections cross 18m
- Taiwan to send COVID aid to India
- Myanmar seeks murder, treason charges against protest leader; air strikes in east
Recent Stories
- Thousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence to Thailand
- Tendulkar donates 10m rupees to help India battle COVID-19 surge
- A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi ends in grief
- India foreign secretary says 40 countries to supply oxygen
- Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India's COVID-19 death toll soars
- India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million
Opinion
Most Read
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- What Sharun Chowdhury says about his conversation with Muniya
- Court holds no hearing on Bashundhara MD’s bail plea
- Bangladesh offers India emergency aid to fight coronavirus
- Bangladesh approves emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine amid supply squeeze
- Bangladesh reports 2,341 virus cases, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
- RAB arrests Hifazat leader Harun Izhar for links to violence
- A desperate search for oxygen in Delhi ends in grief
- Bangladesh allows changing COVID vaccination centre for second dose