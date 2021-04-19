India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2021 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 04:10 PM BdST
India is set to accept the Serum Institute of India's (SII) request for a grant of 30 billion rupees ($400 million) to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, had sought the funds to increase its monthly capacity to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, from up to 70 million currently.
"We are clear that we will give whatever support is necessary for development and boosting availability of vaccines in the country," the source said on Sunday, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
As coronavirus infections overwhelm the country, the government is struggling to meet demand for vaccine doses. It has now fast-tracked imports and also trying to expand production of its only domestically developed shot, Covaxin.
Another source close to the company said late last week SII was expecting the money to come through.
A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment. SII did not respond to a request for comment.
- India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute
- India struggles with bed shortage, COVID count
- Delhi orders six-day lockdown
- India under siege from COVID-19
- 5 dead in hospital fire in India’s Chhatisgarh
- Myanmar protesters face military with slingshots and rocks
- Modi appeals for low-key Hindu festival
- India reports record daily rise in infections
- India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short
- India struggles with COVID count, bed shortage; political rallies continue
- India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
- India under siege from COVID-19, hospitals overwhelmed
- 5 dead after fire breaks out at hospital in India’s Chhattisgarh
- Myanmar’s protesters face down the military with slingshots and rocks
Most Read
- Bangladesh committee recommends lockdown extension for another week
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- Bangladesh to extend lockdown by a week in virus flareup
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Rickshaws and cars are back. Street scenes in Dhaka begin to change in lockdown
- Bangladesh opens largest hospital dedicated to coronavirus treatment
- Bangladesh reports 102 new virus deaths, another grim record
- Bangladesh chief justice says saving lives must come before livelihoods
- How the tiny kingdom of Bhutan out-vaccinated most of the world
- Cheque clearing, electronic fund transfer services resume