India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections
Published: 11 Apr 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2021 11:22 AM BdST
India reported a record 152,879 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country.
The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275.
India's tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.
