Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, vows to fight for rights of everyone in Bengal
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2021 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 04:49 PM BdST
Popular Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, reports The Indian Express.
The move comes weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, which are slated to begin on March 27. Speculations were rife that Mithun would be joining the saffron camp to boost the party’s growing image in the state.
Speaking at the rally, Chakraborty said, “It is a dream that has come true for me today. Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
“I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal,” Chakraborty added while subtly hitting back at the Trinamool Congress for calling the BJP “outsiders”.
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had met Chakraborty at the former’s residence in Belgachia on Saturday. “I have spoken with him [Mithun] and he’s going to come today. I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him,” Vijayvargiya said.
The veteran actor was handed over the party’s flag on Sunday by Vijayvargiya and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.
State BJP vice president Arjun Singh had said people of the state would be happy if the actor shares a stage with the Prime Minister. Rumours of Chakraborty joining the saffron party had started doing the rounds when he had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai residence.
Chakraborty was a member of the Rajya Sabha from the Trinamool Congress, but had quit the Upper House after his name cropped up in the Sharada chit fund scam.
