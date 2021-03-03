Pope says hopes of Myanmar people cannot be "suffocated by violence", calls for release of political prisoners
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2021 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 04:00 PM BdST
Pope Francis said on Wednesday the hopes of the people of Myanmar cannot be "suffocated by violence" and again called for the release of political prisoners.
At least 30 people have been killed since a coup on Feb. 1. The pope visited Myanmar in 2017.
Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".
He also appealed to the international community "to see to it that the hopes of the people of Myanmar are not suffocated by violence".
Young people in the country, he said, deserved a future "where hate and injustice give way to encounter and reconciliation".
Francis repeated an appeal he first made last month, asking the country's military leaders to made a concrete gesture of reconciliation by releasing political prisoners.
Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi is among those detained.
- Amazon issues rare apology in India
- A street-level view of coup protests
- Myanmar's neighbours press junta for Suu Kyi's release
- Myanmar police fire stun grenades at protesters
- Southeast Asian ministers prepare for Myanmar talks
- India urged to provide refuge to Rohingya
- China appears to warn India
- Modi takes home-grown vaccine
- Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca
- India's Kerala turns homes into 'mini-solar power stations'
- Amazon issues rare apology in India after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs
- A street-level view of coup protests
- Myanmar's neighbours press junta for Suu Kyi's release, restoration of democracy
- Myanmar police fire stun grenades as Southeast Asian ministers aim for talks
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh pop singer Jan-E-Alam dies of post-COVID pneumonia
- A COVID vaccine side effect, enlarged lymph nodes, can be mistaken for cancer
- CEC Huda slams colleague Mahbub Talukder at public event
- Saudi Arabia says COVID-19 vaccination required for 2021 hajj
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Bangladesh registers 515 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day