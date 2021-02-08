US embassy in Myanmar says it received reports of curfews in 2 biggest cities
The United States embassy in Myanmar said on Monday it had received reports that a curfew had been imposed in the country's two biggest cities, after a third day of big protests over last week's coup.
The embassy said on Twitter the reports said curfews were imposed in the commercial capital Yangon and the second-biggest city Mandalay, from 8 pm to 4 am local time. It did not elaborate on the reports.
