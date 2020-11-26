India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Nov 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2020 01:44 PM BdST
India recorded 44,489 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the 19th straight day that single-day cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.
India's coronavirus tally now stands at 9.27 million, the second-highest in the world, after the United States.
Deaths rose by 524, taking the total to 135,223.
