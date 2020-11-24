India records nearly 38,000 new coronavirus infections
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Nov 2020 01:09 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2020 01:09 PM BdST
India said on Tuesday it had recorded 37,975 new infections of coronavirus, with the daily increases, tallied by Reuters, remaining below the 50,000 mark for more than two weeks, having peaked in September.
The latest increase brought the total number of cases to 9.18 million, the health ministry said. Deaths rose by 480, with the total now at 134,218.
India has the second-highest number of cases in the world, after the United States.
