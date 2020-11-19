India nears 9 million coronavirus cases
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Nov 2020 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2020 11:13 AM BdST
India recorded 45,576 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total infections to 8.96 million, data from the health ministry said on Thursday.
The South Asian nation has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections, after the United States, but cases have been falling since hitting a peak in September.
Deaths rose by 585, with the total now at 131,578, the ministry said.
