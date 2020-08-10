India's largest crocodile park strapped for cash after virus lockdowns
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2020 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 03:47 PM BdST
India's largest crocodile park may have as little as four months before it runs out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research, as ticket revenue shrinks after coronavirus lockdowns choked the flow of visitors, park officials said.
Annual sales of about 5 million tickets usually make up roughly half the revenue of the park, located about 40 km (25 miles) from the southern city of Chennai, but it has been shut since March 16, with no prospect of reopening in sight.
The lockdowns during the summer vacation season have cost an estimated 14 million rupees ($187,000) as visitors dropped by almost 2.5 million, said Allwin Jesudasan, the director of the Madras Crocodile Bank.
"Our present funding situation will allow us to stay functional for another three or four months," he told Reuters.
Zoo keepers feed crocodiles in their enclosure at the Madras Crocodile Bank, closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mahabalipuram, India, August 3, 2020. Picture taken August 3, 2020. REUTERS
It is home to more than 2,000 crocodiles and alligators, as well as reptiles such as turtles, tortoises, lizards and snakes.
"Our senior staff have taken a voluntary 10% to 50% pay cut on their salaries and we have cut down our activities to just the critical ones," the park said in an appeal for funds on its website.
But the future of its staff and animals was not immediately clear after funds are exhausted.
The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, which has bred more than 5,000 crocodiles during its existence, houses 14 of 23 existing crocodile species, three of them endangered.
- 43 die in India tea plantation landslide
- I don't want to fly again: survivor
- India jet crash: flight data, cockpit recorders recovered
- India plane crash death toll hits 18
- Plane splits into 2 during crash-landing in India
- India seizes 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate
- Mumbai puts female figures on traffic signals
- India virus cases surge past 2 million
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Submarine cable glitch slows internet in Bangladesh
- Sinha associate Shipra released from jail on bail, Sefat awaits decision
- BB allows savings schemes in local currency for Bangladeshi expatriates
- Thousands defy coronavirus health rules at Brahmabaria funeral again
- Bangladesh internet speed back to normal after submarine cable glitch
- Floods have submerged a quarter of Bangladesh. Experts see no quick end to the problem
- Salmonella cases linked to onions increase to nearly 900
- Shoals of ‘cheap’ hilsa from the sea swarm Dhaka markets
- Legendary Bangladeshi composer Alauddin Ali dies aged 68
- Lebanese call for an uprising after protests rocked Beirut