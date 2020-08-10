Home > Neighbours

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee contacts coronavirus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Aug 2020 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 08:42 PM BdST

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Pranab, who was India's president between 2012 and 2017, in a tweet urged all those, who have come into contact with him in the last week, to isolate themselves as a precaution and get tested for COVID-19, reports NDTV.

The outbreak has affected over 2.2 million people in India. Over 44,000 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee," the 84-year-old former president tweeted on Monday.

Minutes after Pranab posted the tweet, wishes for his speedy recovery poured on social media, the report said.

