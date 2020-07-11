India virus cases cross 800,000 with record daily jump in infections

The country's caseload currently stands at 820,916.

The health ministry also confirmed 519 new virus deaths, taking the toll to 22,123.

India had breached the 500,000 mark 14 days ago, the livemint.com report said.

Another 19,873 patients recovered from the disease in the same period, taking the total to 515,386. The recovery rate currently stands at 62.7 percent, the country’s health ministry said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped by 100,000 in just three days with more than 20,000 infections reported every day since July 1.

Most of the infections have been detected in the state of Maharashtra, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with 238,461, followed by Tamil Nadu with 130,261 and Delhi with 109,140, according to the report.

Other states such as Gujarat with 40,069 infections, Uttar Pradesh with 33,700 cases and Karnataka with 33, 418 patients of the viral disease has also added to the country’s caseload.

The number of recovered patients who have recovered from the viral infection has been surpassing that of coronavirus patients in the country since the second week of June. Now, the recovery count has overshot the active cases by 231,978, the report added.

Globally, over 12.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 560,271 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.