At least 12 dead as cyclone Amphan ravages West Bengal
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2020 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2020 01:17 AM BdST
Extremely severe cyclone Amphan has ravaged India’s West Bengal killing at least a dozen people in a devastation likened by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to war.
The storm hit the state capital Kolkata with a wind speed of around 130kph around 7pm on Wednesday after lashing the coast near the Subndarbans with heavy rainfalls and waves, according to local newspaper Anandabazar Patrika.
“I am in a war room. My office at Nobanno is shaking. We’ve just tackled a war-like situation,” it quoted Mamata as saying.
The authorities were able to evacuate 500,000 and the state government’s “first duty” would be to take care of the victims at the relief centres, the chief minister said.
She said she heard reports of about 10-12 deaths in the state. Anandabazar Patrika reported three deaths in Kolkata.
Mamata also said it would take 10-12 days to assess the damage.
“No power or water! Ponds, crop fields, all are destroyed,” she said.
