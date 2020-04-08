India virus death toll hits 35, cases jump to 5,194

The latest data issued by the Union Health Ministry takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country past the 5,000-mark, to 5,194 cases on Wednesday.

This is the biggest jump in both the number of case as well as deaths, the report said.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mar 24, is expected to end on April 14.

However, the government will take a final call on extending the lockdown after PM Modi's second meeting with chief ministers via video conference on Saturday.

With the number of coronavirus cases showing a steady rise, the government is considering requests of several states to continue the lockdown, according to the report.