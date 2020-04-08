Home > Neighbours

India virus death toll hits 35, cases jump to 5,194

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST

India has recorded 149 deaths linked to coronavirus, with 35 dying in the last 24 hours alone, reports news broadcaster NDTV. 

The latest data issued by the Union Health Ministry takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country past the 5,000-mark, to 5,194 cases on Wednesday.

This is the biggest jump in both the number of case as well as deaths, the report said.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mar 24, is expected to end on April 14.

However, the government will take a final call on extending the lockdown after PM Modi's second meeting with chief ministers via video conference on Saturday.

With the number of coronavirus cases showing a steady rise, the government is considering requests of several states to continue the lockdown, according to the report.

