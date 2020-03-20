Home > Neighbours

Indian state to close shops, offices in financial capital Mumbai

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Mar 2020 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 03:17 PM BdST

India's westerly state of Maharashtra on Friday decided to close all shops and offices except those providing essential services in India's financial capital Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur until March 31 in an attempt to restrict the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of the state said.

The state, which has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in India, has excluded banks and shops that are selling essential commodities were excluded from the restriction, Uddhav Thackeray said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A rickshaw driver, wearing a mask, looks for passengers in New Delhi, March 19, 2020. The New York Times

Hindu pilgrims prepare to flock to sacred site

Four men hanged for Delhi rape, murder

People watch Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on TV screens inside a showroom in Ahmedabad, India, March 19, 2020. Reuters

Modi wants citizens to impose curfew

A view shows the India Gate war memorial after it was closed for visitors amid measures for coronavirus prevention in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2020. REUTERS

India bans incoming flights to rein in virus

A view shows the historic Red Fort after the government tightened up measures for coronavirus prevention, in old quarters of Delhi, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

India locks down Kashmir on virus fears

File picture of a hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad, India, Mar 28, 2019. REUTERS

Doctors slam Indian guru's tips over coronavirus

A commuter uses his handkerchief to cover his face as he travels in a metro amid coronavirus fears, in New Delhi, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

276 Indians test positive for coronavirus overseas

People gather at a park in Lucknow, India on Sunday, Mar 15, 2020. The New York Times

India scrambles to escape a coronavirus crisis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.