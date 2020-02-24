Home > Neighbours

Trump says US keen to boost defence equipment sales to India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Feb 2020 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2020 03:26 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to boost trade ties between the United States and India, and said the United States was prepared to supply India with defence equipment ranging from drones to helicopters and missile systems.

We look forward to providing the "best and most feared military equipment" to India, said Trump, while addressing a crowd of more than 100,000 people at a stadium in the western state of Gujarat, shortly after arriving on his maiden visit to the country.

Trump said he looked forward to expanding space cooperation between the two nations, and said both sides were at the early stages of reaching an "incredible" trade agreement.

