Home > Neighbours

Myanmar to court-martial more troops over Rohingya crackdown, army says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Feb 2020 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2020 08:40 PM BdST

Myanmar's army said in a statement on Friday it would hold more court-martials over alleged abuses against Rohingya Muslims, after a government-appointed commission said soldiers committed war crimes against the minority.
Related Stories

The panel concluded, in a report published in January, that members of the security forces, among "multiple actors", were responsible for war crimes and serious human rights violations during a military-led crackdown against the group in 2017.

The army said in a post on its website on Friday it had studied the panel's report in great detail and was reviewing allegations.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape an army offensive launched in August 2017 that UN investigators described as having been executed with genocidal intent.

The country is facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, after Gambia, a mainly Muslim West African state, lodged a lawsuit last year.

Myanmar says the army was fighting a legitimate counter-insurgency campaign against militants who attacked security posts.

The government-appointed panel blamed Rohingya militants for attacking 30 police posts and "provoking" the crackdown, which it said did not amount to genocide.

The army said it was investigating alleged abuses in two villages: Maung Nu, where residents told the panel as many as 200 Muslims were killed after taking shelter in a single house, and Chut Pyin, where dozens more are alleged to have died.

"The Court of Inquiry will investigate such incidents and the trial of Court-Martial will be followed in accordance with the law and in line with the processes of Military Justice," the army statement said.

Two military spokesmen rejected several phone calls from Reuters on Friday seeking further comment.

'BODIES PULLED APART'

Residents of Maung Nu told government-appointed investigators that soldiers besieged the village after militants attacked a nearby security post and stormed a house where many villagers were sheltering, killing as many as 200.

In Chut Pyin, residents said soldiers surrounded the village, used rocket launchers to set fire to houses and shot indiscriminately, killing scores, according to the January report.

Troops told locals, who allegedly participated in the destruction, to "systematically destroy the bodies" afterwards, one Buddhist resident told the government-backed panel.

"There were so many corpses in Chut Pyin village that when they were burnt, not all could be burnt down to ashes; some were buried, and some dead bodies were pulled apart by wild animals," the resident was quoted as saying.

The army said in its statement it was still reviewing other incidents mentioned in the report by the government-appointed panel, which include an alleged massacre of Hindus by Rohingya militants calling themselves the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which the group denies.

Myanmar has vowed to carry out its own investigations, saying international justice mechanisms violate its sovereignty.

The army began a trial in November of soldiers and officers from a regiment deployed to Gu Dar Pyin village, the site of another alleged massacre.

A statement on that trial will be released "in the near future", the military said on Friday.

Seven soldiers jailed for 10 years for killing 10 Rohingya men and boys in the village of Inn Din were granted early release last November, after serving less than a year in prison.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

19 die in India bus-container collision

A man holds a poster during a protest against a new citizenship law in Mumbai, India Feb 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

India protesters object to facial recognition tech

FILE PHOTO: Britain's shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Debbie Abrahams, speaks during the second day of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Britain, Sep 26, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

India refuses entry to British lawmaker

A US government vehicle and other supply trucks drive past a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, ahead of the President Donald Trump's visit to India, in Ahmedabad, India, Feb 17, 2020. REUTERS

India summons Turkish envoy

Exiled Bangladeshi poet falls prey to credit card scam

Video of Delhi police attack on Jamia students emerges

A tableau from Jammu and Kashmir is displayed during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan 23, 2020. REUTERS

India to woo businesses to Kashmir

Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, gestures as he attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 23, 2020. REUTERS

Microsoft boss Nadella to visit India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.