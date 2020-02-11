Home > Neighbours

India's ruling party routed in key state election

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Feb 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2020 02:05 PM BdST

Previous Next
India's ruling party was projected to lose a key state election on Tuesday, the vote count showed, in its first electoral test since deadly anti-government protests erupted nearly two months ago.

The Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a bigger majority in a general election in May, but it has lost a string of state elections since then.

The protests, in which at least 25 people have been killed, erupted across the country in mid-December, after the BJP passed a new citizenship law critics say violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against minority Muslims.

In counting for state polls held in India's capital New Delhi, data from India's Election Commission showed the liberal Aam Aadmi Party, led by the city’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, leading 57 out of 70 seats.

The BJP ran a campaign accusing protesters of supporting India's arch-rival Pakistan and was projected to win 13 seats, up from three in 2015 but far below its own expectations. The party's local chief Manoj Tiwari had predicted it would win a majority.

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside its party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Feb 11, 2020. REUTERS

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside its party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Feb 11, 2020. REUTERS

AAP activists in distinctive white boat-shaped caps danced outside party headquarters in New Delhi as the result became clear, TV channels showed.

Neelanjan Sircar, an assistant professor at Ashoka University near New Delhi, said that local issues, including delivery of basic services like education and health, appeared to sway voters towards the AAP, even as the BJP ran a polarising campaign on the back of Modi's image.

"Modi is a larger than life character at the national level, which obviously gives the BJP a huge advantage in national politics," Sircar said.

"But it doesn't translate to state level politics, where the BJP often doesn't have a charismatic face."

Bespectacled former bureaucrat Kejriwal, 51, formed AAP in 2012 amid an anti-corruption movement that swept India.

The party won a stunning victory in 2015 state elections in the capital, wiping out the BJP and Congress, the party that has ruled India for half its post-independence history.

The Congress - the main opposition at national level - was projected to win no seats in Delhi on Tuesday, data showed, reflecting the deep decline in its fortunes.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Lawyers carrying placards and banners shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Ahmedabad, India, Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

BJP routed in Delhi election

Black kites sit in a cage at Wildlife Rescue, a bird rehabilitation organisation in New Delhi, on Nov 4, 2020. Black kites are a common sight in the city, but are often fatally injured by the flying of paper kites. The New York Times

Meet the bird medics of New Delhi

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the US while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York Aug 16, 2015. REUTERS

India readying $2.6bn US naval helicopter deal

Kashmiris shout slogans in Anchar neighbourhood after Friday prayers during restrictions following scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, Sept 20, 2019. REUTERS

Indian Kashmir hit by general strike

Jagat Prakash Nadda (C), newly elected President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), gestures after taking charge as the president during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, Jan 20, 2020. REUTERS

New Delhi heads to vote amid protests

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Reuters

India extends detention of Kashmir leaders

Girl, 5, raped at US embassy in India

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators attend a protest against a new citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh, area of New Delhi, India, Feb 2, 2020. REUTERS

India's divisive protests likely to benefit Modi

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.