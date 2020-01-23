Myanmar leader Suu Kyi says Rohingya 'exaggerated' abuses: FT
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2020 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 03:41 PM BdST
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Thursday that "war crimes" may have been committed against Rohingya Muslims but denied genocide, saying refugees had "exaggerated" the extent of abuses against them.
In an opinion piece published in the Financial Times ahead of an initial International Court of Justice ruling on the issue, she said Myanmar was the victim of "unsubstantiated narratives" by human rights groups and UN investigators.
She also said the country could itself punish perpetrators through domestic mechanisms.
The ICJ is ruling on Thursday on a request by Gambia for emergency measures in Myanmar to halt violence immediately against Rohingya, to protect the ethnic minority and to preserve evidence of past abuses.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Checking on friends and missing class: protests bring fear to India's campuses
- Trump says US ready to 'help' in India-Pakistan Kashmir dispute
- Eight Indian tourists die in Nepal after lighting gas heater in hotel
- India's ruling party picks new president as challenges mount
- 172 Bangladeshis received Indian citizenship in six years: minister
- Myanmar unrolls a welcome mat for China, but not all the way
- India plans new law to protect foreign investment
- In India, a firebrand's anti-Modi mantra resonates at nationwide protests
- Avalanches ravage towns, burying dozens in Kashmir
- Top India court confirms four men to hang for bus rape and murder
Most Read
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- E-passport marks another step forward for Bangladesh, says Hasina
- Hasina says no one is above the law as she defends Baul singer arrest
- Bank directors alone have borrowed Tk 1.73 trillion
- Bangladesh climbs up eight notches on Democracy Index
- The freshwater giants are dying
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Rohingya genocide case
- BRAC Bank executive among two jailed for embezzling Tk 11m
- China coronavirus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm