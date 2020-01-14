Home > Neighbours

Top India court confirms four men to hang for bus rape and murder

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jan 2020 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 05:51 PM BdST

India's Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas for a review of the death sentence handed down to four men in the rape and murder of a young woman on a New Delhi bus, leaving an appeal to the president as their only possible recourse.

The 2012 attack on the 23-year old physiotherapy student on the moving bus shocked India and led to tough new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases.

The victim died from her injuries two weeks later in hospital in Singapore.

The court said that there were no grounds to review its decision upholding the death sentence for the four men, all from working class neighbourhood in the Indian capital.

"We have gone through the curative petitions and relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court," the court said its order.

The men were convicted in 2013 and lost all appeals in a higher court. Last week, a Delhi court said they would be hanged on Jan 22.

The family of the victim welcomed the court ruling.

"I am feeling good. We want to see them hanged. Only then will justice be served to our daughter who died in pain," said her father.

Sexual violence against women is a huge problem in India where a rape occurs every 20 minutes. Many of the cases have drawn revulsion and anger across the country.

A P Singh, a lawyer for the four defendants, said that he would read the written order of the court and decide the next course of action.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS

Trump plans first India visit in February

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp, speaks to attendees during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, US, Aug 7, 2019. REUTERS

Microsoft boss slams India’s citizenship act

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's former president, speaks from a hospital bed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates December 18, 2019 in this still image taken from video. All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Musharraf case court ruled unconstitutional

Indian security forces personnel patrol a street in Srinagar Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

Kashmiris board the 'Internet Express'

Sayeed Jamal Nasari's scrapyard in Bagram, Afghanistan, Oct 7, 2019. The New York Times

Afghan town grown from US base dying

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, January 9, 2020. Reuters

Far-right agenda seen behind India attack

Deepika backs protests, faces boycott calls

Indian security personnel stand guard as a convoy believed to be transferring foreign diplomats moves in Srinagar, Jan 9, 2020. REUTERS

India grants diplomats access to restive Kashmir

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.