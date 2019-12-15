India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur

Modi was inspecting the cleanliness of River Ganga under the Namami Gange Project in Kanpur's Atal Ghat.

He also enjoyed a boat ride in the Ganga while he was there. But later, Modi was seen walking up the staircase briskly when he slipped and fell face forward.



Three people in his entourage rushed to help him up but the video of the fall went viral on social media channels.

The 69-year old premier was re-elected for a second five-year term in 2019.