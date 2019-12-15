India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
New Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2019 02:01 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 02:08 PM BdST
A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi missing a step and falling down on stairs has gone viral on social media.
Modi was inspecting the cleanliness of River Ganga under the Namami Gange Project in Kanpur's Atal Ghat.
He also enjoyed a boat ride in the Ganga while he was there. But later, Modi was seen walking up the staircase briskly when he slipped and fell face forward.
Three people in his entourage rushed to help him up but the video of the fall went viral on social media channels.
The 69-year old premier was re-elected for a second five-year term in 2019.
PM #Modi falls down the stairs in at Atal ghat in U.P's Kanpur.— Sunil kumar (@TweetsOfSunil) December 14, 2019
He fell down on the stairs of #AtalGhat after he returned to the shore after taking a boat ride scheduled to inspect the cleanliness of the river #Ganga under the #NamamiGange Project. pic.twitter.com/UjvqVn6DYi
