Home > Neighbours

Indian president disregards protests, signs citizenship bill into law

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Dec 2019 01:32 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2019 01:32 PM BdST

A divisive citizenship bill has been signed into law in India, a move that comes amid widespread protests in the country's northeast that could force the cancellation of a visit by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Two people were killed and 11 injured on Thursday when police opened fire on mobs in Assam state torching buildings and attacking railway stations. Protesters say the law would convert thousands of illegal immigrants into legal residents.

The new law lays out a path of Indian citizenship for six minority religious groups from the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill late on Thursday, signing it into law, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned to host Abe at a meeting in Assam next week as part of a campaign to move high-profile diplomatic events outside Delhi to showcase India's diversity.

Japan's Jiji Press reported on Friday that Abe is considering cancelling his trip. India's foreign ministry said it was not in a position to comment on the visit which was originally planned for Dec 15-17.

A movement against immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh has raged in Assam for decades. Protesters say granting Indian nationality to more people will further strain the resources of the tea growing state and lead to the marginalisation of indigenous communities.

Japan has stepped up infrastructure development work in Assam in recent years which the two sides were expected to highlight during the summit. Abe had also planned to visit a memorial in the nearby state of Manipur where Japanese soldiers were killed during World War Two.

Critics of Modi's Hindu nationalist government say the bigger problem with the new law is that it is the first time India is using religion as a criterion for granting citizenship and that it excludes Muslims from its ambit.

The law seeks to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled the three Muslim-majority neighbouring countries before 2015.

The Indian Union Muslim League party has petitioned the Supreme Court saying the law was in conflict with the secular principles of India's constitution that guaranteed equality to all without any regard to religion. No date has yet been set for the hearings.

The party said the law is "prima facie communal" and questioned the exclusion of minorities such as Rohingya Muslims who were just as persecuted as other faiths listed in the law.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A fire engine is seen at the site of a fire that swept through a factory where laborers were sleeping, in New Delhi, India Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS

Hopes in ashes for grieving Indian family

Members of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

Protesters set fire to train stations in India

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Guwahati, India, Dec 11, 2019. REUTERS

India's citizenship law sparks violent protests

India approves citizenship law

Police vehicles transport Rohingya Muslims charged with travelling illegally to a court hearing in Pathein, Ayeyarwady, Myanmar, December 11, 2019. Reuters

Fleeing Rohingya on trial in Myanmar

An aerial view of the Delhi skyline shrouded in smog, in New Delhi, India, Dec 8, 2019. REUTERS

Delhi's air turns hazardous again

A woman holds a placard during a silent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2019. Reuters

Rajya Sabha to vote on citizenship bill

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after attending a hearing in a case filed by Gambia against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands Dec 10, 2019. REUTERS

Suu Kyi to lead genocide defence at UN court

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.