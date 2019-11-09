Home > Neighbours

Ayodhya verdict: Disputed land to be given for temple, Muslims get alternate plot

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 12:12 PM BdST

The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government run trust for the building a temple and Muslims will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot in the town, India’s top court has ruled.

A five-judge constitution bench on Saturday delivered a unanimous verdict on the religious and political flashpoint that has cast a shadow on the country for decades, reports NDTV.

The landmark verdict came after a century-old legal wrangle over a piece of land in Ayodhya where the 16th century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu activists who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

