Ayodhya verdict: Disputed land to be given for temple, Muslims get alternate plot
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2019 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2019 12:12 PM BdST
The disputed land in Ayodhya will be given to a government run trust for the building a temple and Muslims will be given a five-acre "suitable" plot in the town, India’s top court has ruled.
A five-judge constitution bench on Saturday delivered a unanimous verdict on the religious and political flashpoint that has cast a shadow on the country for decades, reports NDTV.
The landmark verdict came after a century-old legal wrangle over a piece of land in Ayodhya where the 16th century Babri mosque stood before it was razed by Hindu activists who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram.
