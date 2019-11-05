Visibility improves in Delhi after slight step up in air quality
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Nov 2019 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 12:43 PM BdST
The air quality in the Indian capital, New Delhi, improved slightly on Tuesday as the wind picked up to blow away some of the pollution shrouding the city for days.
But the air remained at the "hazardous" level in the teeming capital of more than 20 million people, more than five times the recommended safe limit of 60.
According to the US Embassy's real-time air quality index, levels of airborne PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that can reach deep into the lungs, were at 331 on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the level exceeded 500, exacerbating a public health crisis and prompting the Prime Minister's Office to step in to check on what various government ministries were doing to help.
The Supreme Court on Monday chided authorities for their failure to curb the pollution and asked the city government, its neighbouring states and the federal government to work together to help improve air quality.
The capital is restricting use of private cars until Nov. 15 with an "odd-even" system, allowing cars to use roads on alternate days, depending on whether their licence plate ends in an odd or even number.
The city, which has declared a public health emergency, also shut schools on Monday and Tuesday, and banned construction and cracked down on the burning of rubbish.
The government is also trying to curb crop residue burning in Delhi's surrounding states.
Every year at this time, farmers in Punjab and Haryana states, where farming is the mainstay, start burning off the rice field stubble in preparation for the sowing season.
The smoke from fields combines with pollution from vehicles and industry to make Delhi the world's most-polluted capital.
Environmental groups were due to stage a protest on Tuesday at India Gate, the war memorial at the centre of the capital, to press for action.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian capital banishes some cars in bid to curb hazardous air pollution
- Indian Muslims anxious as court prepares to rule on destroyed mosque
- Myanmar ethnic rebels release Indians held in Rakhine after one dies
- At least 15 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar
- Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air
- India's Congress party says Priyanka Gandhi hit by WhatsApp privacy breach
- India's smog-bound capital suffers most hazardous air so far this year
- Pakistan army says supports elected government amid major protest
- Indian state leader to move migrant workers from Kashmir after violence
- Germany to spend 1 bln euro in 5 years on green urban mobility projects in India
Most Read
- BNP leader Sadeque Hossain Khoka dies in New York after long battle with cancer
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Metro rail tracks set to be installed in November
- Govt to help bring back Khoka’s mortal remains, says information minister
- World Bank praises bKash’s role in wage digitisation in garment sector
- Support for tearful red-carded Son after Gomes injury
- BCB chief Nazmul Hassan gambled abroad, so do thousand others: Kamal
- Cyclone threatens to derail crucial second India-Bangladesh T20 in Rajkot
- Finance minister raises questions over CPD's funding sources
- Tougher penalties will force citizens to comply with new road transport law, says DMP chief