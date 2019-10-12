Modi picks up trash from seaside town while hosting Xi
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Oct 2019 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 12:40 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went picking up trash on Saturday from a scenic beach resort where he is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping for summit talks.
Modi and Xi are meeting in the southern town of Mamallapuram, home to centuries old wind-swept temple monuments but also popular with tourists for surfing in its perfect waves.
But Modi released a video of himself going "plogging" - an activity where joggers combine their run or walk with picking up the trash - on the beach outside his luxury resort early on Saturday.
He collected plastic bottles - on which he has declared war - as well as banana skins and other litter in a big plastic bag, as the waves rolled into the shore in his latest effort to highlight the lack of cleanliness in public places in India.
"Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff," he tweeted.
Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019
Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff.
Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy!
Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y
"Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy."
Indian cities have some of the world's highest levels of atmospheric pollution but they are also among the dirtiest with piles of garbage lying in big centres like Delhi and Mumbai because of rapid urban growth and poor governance.
Modi has called for an end to the consumption of single-use plastics by 2022.
Concerns are growing worldwide about plastic pollution, especially in oceans, where nearly 50% of single-use plastic products end up, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, studies have shown.
Modi gave a personal tour to Xi of the Shore Temple, dating back to the seventh and eight century and other ancient monuments that are part of UNESCO's world heritage sites and which were emptied of all visitors for the two-day summit.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Why strong monsoon rains are not necessarily good news for Indian farmers
- Pakistan arrests four aides of alleged mastermind of Mumbai terror attacks
- Migrant protesters occupy US-Mexico border bridge, crossing closed
- Modi and Xi eye new border security steps in summit talks
- Pakistan says Khan could visit Saudi, Iran, after US mediation request
- Delhi hawkers to be free from threat of eviction after five-year delay
- Sri Lanka ex-defence chief launches presidential campaign, pledges safer nation
- Indian parties shun first Kashmir polls since change of status
- Modi to host summit with China's Xi on October 11-12
- Rescued from sex slavery, red tape traps Bangladeshi girls in India
Most Read
- BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- DNCC Councillor Mizan nabbed while 'fleeing to India' amid anti-graft crackdown
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Jubo League expels Office Secretary Kazi Anisur for alleged corruption
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha
- Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
- Former student leaders fear BUET politics ban will fuel Islamism