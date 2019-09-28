Home > Neighbours

Explosion occurs near polling station in Afghan city of Kandahar

Published: 28 Sep 2019 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 01:42 PM BdST

An explosion occurred near a polling station in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Saturday just an hour after voters began queuing to cast their vote to elect a new president.

A senior provincial government official said three people were injured by the blast.
 
No militant group claimed responsibility for the blast.

