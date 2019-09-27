Modi tells UN India launching campaign to stamp out single-use plastic
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Sep 2019 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 09:52 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Friday that India was launching a campaign to stamp out the use of single-use plastics.
“Even as I am addressing you today a very large campaign is being started across the entire country to make India free of single use plastic,” Modi, who wants to scrap such plastics by 2022, told the 193-member UN General Assembly.
Officials told Reuters last month that India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws on Oct. 2.
