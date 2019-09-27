Home > Neighbours

Modi tells UN India launching campaign to stamp out single-use plastic

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Sep 2019 09:52 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 09:52 PM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Friday that India was launching a campaign to stamp out the use of single-use plastics.

“Even as I am addressing you today a very large campaign is being started across the entire country to make India free of single use plastic,” Modi, who wants to scrap such plastics by 2022, told the 193-member UN General Assembly.

Officials told Reuters last month that India is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws on Oct. 2.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People carry flags and signs as they march towards UN office during a rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, Sep 26, 2019. REUTERS

Anger, impatience mount in Pakistani Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan during a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York, on Monday, Sep 23, 2019. The New York Times

Pakistan PM seeks UN intervention in Kashmir

Damaged vehicles are seen following heavy rains in Pune, India, Sept 26, 2019. REUTERS

 At least 11 dead as flash floods hit India

People gather near a damaged road after an earthquake in Mirpur, Pakistan Sep 25, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll hits 24 in Pakistan earthquake

35 people killed by Afghan forces

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks in the garden of the French Prime Minister's residence before their talks in Paris, France August 23, 2019. Michel Spingler/Pool via REUTERS

'Howdy Houston’, says Modi

A supporter of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) holds a placard, with a photo of a missing person, at a rally in response to alleged human rights violations by security forces, in Karachi, Pakistan May 13, 2018. Picture taken May 13, 2018. REUTERS

Pakistan frees two Pashtun lawmakers from detention

Pakistan vows to support Saudi Arabia after oil attacks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.