India sacks 15 senior tax officials over corruption
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2019 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 05:36 PM BdST
India on Tuesday sacked 15 senior tax officials facing probes in corruption cases, sending across a tough message to bureaucrats taking kickbacks for facilitating tax evasion by companies, a government statement said.
Last week, the government had dismissed 12 income tax officials who were mainly facing corruption charges.
India improved its ranking, among 180 countries, by three points to 78th on a global corruption index in 2018, according to the annual index of the Transparency International, an anti-graft watchdog.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa Nets - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - Jun 4, 2019 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during nets Action. Reuters
South Africa's Ngidi set to return
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar official says runaway monk 'incited hatred' against Suu Kyi
- India sacks 15 senior tax officials over corruption
- Heatwave kills 40 in a day in India’s Bihar
- Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Indian doctors to widen strike demanding improved safety after attack
- India set to launch second lunar mission; land rover on the moon
- Pompeo to push in India for more US access to local markets
- India heatwave deaths rise to 36, poorest workers worst hit
- India set to launch second lunar mission, land rover on the moon
Most Read
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe praises exceptional Shakib after Windies heroics
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 bln off revenue