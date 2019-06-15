Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India

The policemen were patrolling a weekly market, M L Meena, additional director general of police in Jharkhand, told Reuters by telephone from Ranchi, the state capital.

The attack took place near the state border with West Bengal, Meena added.

Last month, suspected leftist insurgents killed at least 15 police and a civilian in a landmine attack on two security vehicles in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The Maoist insurgents, also known as Naxals, have battled a number of state governments for decades. They say they are fighting on behalf of people who have not benefited from a long economic boom in India, Asia’s third largest economy.