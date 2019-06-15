Home > Neighbours

Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jun 2019 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 03:46 PM BdST

Maoist rebels killed five policemen in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand on Friday, a senior police official said, the latest in a series of attacks on security forces.

The policemen were patrolling a weekly market, M L Meena, additional director general of police in Jharkhand, told Reuters by telephone from Ranchi, the state capital.

The attack took place near the state border with West Bengal, Meena added.

Last month, suspected leftist insurgents killed at least 15 police and a civilian in a landmine attack on two security vehicles in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The Maoist insurgents, also known as Naxals, have battled a number of state governments for decades. They say they are fighting on behalf of people who have not benefited from a long economic boom in India, Asia’s third largest economy.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies
‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

More stories

FILE PHOTO: The US-Mexico border is seen near Lukeville, Pima County, Arizona, US, Sep 11, 2018. REUTERS

Indian migrant girl dies in US desert

A doctor holds a placard at a government hospital during a strike demanding security after the recent assaults on doctors by the patients' relatives, in Agartala, India, June 14, 2019. Reuters

Indian doctors to widen strike

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists work on various modules of lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 at ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, India, Jun 12, 2019. Picture taken through a green glass window. REUTERS

India to launch second lunar mission

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies to the initial hearing of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control on Capitol Hill in Washington, US Jun 11, 2019. REUTERS

US to push for more access to local Indian markets

Women fetch water from an opening made by residents at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India, June 11, 2019. Reuters

India heatwave deaths rise to 36

Kailasavadivoo Sivan, chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), arrives to attend a news conference at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

India to launch second lunar mission

An India Meteorological Department scientist monitors Cyclone Vayu inside his office in Ahmedabad, India, June 11, 2019. REUTERS

Cyclone Vayu approaches Gujarat

Indian factories are jeopardising seamstresses' health

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.