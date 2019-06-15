Maoist rebels kill 5 policemen in eastern India
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2019 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 03:46 PM BdST
Maoist rebels killed five policemen in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand on Friday, a senior police official said, the latest in a series of attacks on security forces.
The policemen were patrolling a weekly market, M L Meena, additional director general of police in Jharkhand, told Reuters by telephone from Ranchi, the state capital.
The attack took place near the state border with West Bengal, Meena added.
Last month, suspected leftist insurgents killed at least 15 police and a civilian in a landmine attack on two security vehicles in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.
The Maoist insurgents, also known as Naxals, have battled a number of state governments for decades. They say they are fighting on behalf of people who have not benefited from a long economic boom in India, Asia’s third largest economy.
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian migrant girl, 6, died in Arizona desert as mother sought water
- Indian doctors to widen strike demanding improved safety after attack
- India set to launch second lunar mission; land rover on the moon
- Pompeo to push in India for more US access to local markets
- India heatwave deaths rise to 36, poorest workers worst hit
- India set to launch second lunar mission, land rover on the moon
- India to evacuate thousands as Cyclone Vayu nears west coast
- Indian factories found endangering seamstresses' health with illegal pills
- Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles
- Post-poll violence toll in India's West Bengal rises to 15
Most Read
- Hasina lashes out at ‘unhappy party’ over criticism of new budget
- Hasina to journalists: Write about media owners defaulting on loans
- Sri Lanka police bring five Easter bomb suspects back from Saudi Arabia
- Narsingdi man detained for allegedly setting teenaged girl on fire
- Hasina threatens tough action over high-interest bank lending rates
- Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
- Kamal's maiden Bangladesh budget far from 'smart', packs little 'surprises'
- Feeder vessel collides with oil tanker at Ctg port
- Social media use causing sleep problems among Bangladeshi school students: Study
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?