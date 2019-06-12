Home > Neighbours

Post-poll violence toll in India's West Bengal rises to 15

  >> 

Published: 12 Jun 2019 12:39 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 12:39 AM BdST

A bomb killed two people in West Bengal on Monday, taking the death toll in post-election violence to 15, police said, as workers of India's ruling party clashed with a regional rival in the populous eastern state.

West Bengal, which elects the third largest number of lawmakers to the lower house of parliament, was a key battleground in the general election that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resoundingly won last month, and saw sporadic violence during the 39-day-long poll.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked up 18 of 42 seats in the state, nine times its previous tally, despite a tough fight from the regional Trinamool Congress party, led by the firebrand Mamata Banerjee.

At an event in Kolkata on Tuesday, Banerjee said that two Trinamool supporters were killed after bombs were hurled by unidentified persons on Monday night.

"There is a concerted effort to incite violence in Bengal by the BJP," she said. "They will not succeed."

Since May 23, when election results were announced, at least 15 people have been killed from both parties, a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

On Sunday, India's federal home ministry, which is led by Modi's close aide, Amit Shah, issued an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the violence.

The BJP, which had so far been a bit player in West Bengal's politics, said its workers had been continuously targeted by Banerjee's party.

"Trinamool is losing, they have lost the people's favour and they are trying to retain power through violence," BJP State President Dilip Ghosh told Reuters.

The BJP plans to hold a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Having consolidated its hold across much of northern and western India, the BJP is trying to make inroads in eastern states like West Bengal.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters
No reserve day disappoints Rhodes
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS
Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game
Tigers lose points to rain
Aussie top order can deliver if Warner wavers: Ponting

More stories

A police bus carrying the men accused of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, arrives at a court in Pathankot, in the northern state of Punjab, India Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS

Indian court convicts 6 in J&K child rape, murder case

File Photo: A participant dressed in drag shows a book during the

L is for lesbian, G is for gay

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media after his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, to stake claim to form the new government at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India May 25, 2019. REUTERS/File Photo

Modi suggests global conference on terrorism

India's Modi visits bombed Sri Lanka church

FILE PHOTO - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards his supporters after the election results at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarter in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS

Modi alliance may win upper house majority

CS Pandey, Managing Director of the Himalayan Run & Trek Pvt Ltd, shows a group photograph of the climbers before leaving for their expedition from Munsiyari town in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, at his office in New Delhi, India Jun 2, 2019. REUTERS

5 bodies spotted in hunt for missing climbers

SpiceJet via Wikipedia

SpiceJet to launch Guwahati-Dhaka flights  

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a road show in Varanasi, India Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS

India's giant Modi wave

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.