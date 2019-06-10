Home > Neighbours

Court convicts six in child rape, murder case in India's Jammu and Kashmir

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jun 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 01:59 PM BdST

Previous Next
An Indian court on Monday convicted six men of involvement in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in India's Jammu and Kashmir state last year, said a prosecution lawyer.

The case sparked outrage and criticism of the country's ruling party after some of its members opposed charges being laid.

The girl, from a nomadic Muslim community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018.

The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.

Among those accused were a Hindu priest and police officers, fanning communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the area.

"This is a victory of truth," prosecution lawyer M Farooqi told reporters outside the court. "The girl and her family has got justice today. We are satisfied with the judgment."

The prosecution was seeking the death penalty for three men - priest Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar - who were convicted of rape and murder, he said.

Three others, Surinder Kumar, Tilak Raj and Anand Dutta, were convicted of lesser crimes of destroying evidence.

A lawyer leading the legal team representing the accused, AK Sawhney, told reporters they planned to appeal the verdict.

The case shocked India, which has an appalling record for violence against women and girls, and led to the introduction of the death penalty for rapists of girls below the age of 12.

The trial, held in private, began over a year ago in Pathankot, a town about 70 km from Rasana village in Kathua district, where the incident happened, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Supreme Court shifted the trial to the neighbouring state of Punjab after the girl's family and lawyer said they faced death threats, and local lawyers and Hindu politicians, including some from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, held protests against police filing charges in court.

India has long been plagued by violence against women and children. Reported rapes climbed 60 percent to 40,000 from 2012 to 2016, according to government statistics, and many more go unreported, especially in rural areas.

In total there are eight people accused of involvement in the case. The seventh man, named as Vishal, was found not guilty on Monday, Farooqi said, while the eighth, a juvenile, is currently awaiting trial.

Print Friendly and PDF

Rabada calls for clear heads
‘Good bowling, not game plan, is slowing Warner down’
India edge Australia
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails

More stories

FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media after his meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, to stake claim to form the new government at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India May 25, 2019. REUTERS/File Photo

Modi suggests global conference on terrorism

India's Modi visits bombed Sri Lanka church

FILE PHOTO - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures towards his supporters after the election results at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarter in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS

Modi alliance may win upper house majority

CS Pandey, Managing Director of the Himalayan Run & Trek Pvt Ltd, shows a group photograph of the climbers before leaving for their expedition from Munsiyari town in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, at his office in New Delhi, India Jun 2, 2019. REUTERS

5 bodies spotted in hunt for missing climbers

SpiceJet via Wikipedia

SpiceJet to launch Guwahati-Dhaka flights  

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a road show in Varanasi, India Apr 25, 2019. REUTERS

India's giant Modi wave

An Indian rescue team has been sent to search for eight missing climbers who had been trying to climb the summit of Nanda Devi, the second-highest peak in India. Photo via Wikipedia.

8 climbers missing in Indian Himalayas

India's new Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.