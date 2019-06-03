SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from Jul 1

The announcement was made by the low-cost airline on Sunday.

According to local media reports, the flight from Guwahati to Bangladesh on Jul 1 will be the first under the UDAN international scheme, which was designed to enhance air connectivity between Indian states and selected international destinations with the help of government subsidies.

In addition, the airline is also going to launch 14 direct flights connecting metro and non-metro cities on its domestic network from Jun 20 onward.

"The airline will add additional frequencies on the Kolkata-Dibrugarh-Kolkata (2nd frequency), Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati (2nd frequency) and two additional frequencies on Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector (total five flights now)," the airline said.