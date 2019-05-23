Pakistan says wants peace with India, conducts missile test
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2019 01:45 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 01:45 PM BdST
Pakistan has signalled a willingness to open peace talks with India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears set to return to power in New Delhi after an election fought in the shadow of renewed confrontation between the nuclear-armed enemies.
But in a possible warning to India, Pakistan also announced that it has conducted a training launch of a Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, which it said is capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1,500 miles.
"Shaheen II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of deterrence stability in the region," Pakistan's military said in a statement that made no direct mention of its neighbour.
On Wednesday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi spoke briefly with his Indian counterpart at the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.
"We never speak bitterly, we want to live like good neighbours and settle our outstanding issues through talks," he said following the meeting.
The remark follows months of tension between the long-time rivals, which came close to war in February over the disputed region of Kashmir, which both sides have claimed since independence from Britain in 1947.
Following a suicide attack in Kashmir that killed 40 members of an Indian paramilitary police force in February, Indian jets launched a raid inside Pakistan, striking what New Delhi said was a training camp of Jaish-e Mohammed, the radical group that claimed the Kashmir attack.
In response, Pakistan conducted a retaliatory strike of its own and jets from the two countries fought a dogfight in the skies over Kashmir during which an Indian pilot was shot down and captured.
Amid international pressure to end the conflict, Pakistan returned the pilot and there were no further strikes but tensions remained high, with regular exchanges of artillery fire from both sides in Kashmir.
Pakistan has also kept part of its airspace closed to international air traffic, disrupting flights to India and other parts of the region.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly offered to start talks with India to resolve the Kashmir issue, and officials have said that they hoped the process could start once the election is concluded.
Khan himself said last month he believed there was more prospect of peace talks with Indian if Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the election.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan says wants peace with India, conducts missile test
- India's PM Modi wins historic general election victory, party says
- 'We have lost the battle,' says regional leader of India's Congress
- India's foreign minister congratulates Modi on election victory
- India proposes electrifying motorbikes, scooters in 6-8 years- source
- India starts counting 600 million votes, Modi in pole position
- In India’s Election, ailing Congress Party Is unlikely to find Its miracle
- In an Indian village, Muslims talk of leaving as divide with Hindus widens
- Found my soulmate: Sprinter becomes India's first openly gay athlete
- Violence flares in West Bengal as voting in Indian election ends
Most Read
- Modi set to sweep to general election victory
- Singer, Nazrul researcher Khalid Hossain dies at 78
- RAB destroys 15 tonnes of mango ripened artificially with chemicals
- Prof Kazi Shahidullah appointed as UGC chairman
- Fire from kitchen gas cylinder leak kills Gazipur family of four
- The complications of Italian immigration play out in the Palermo market
- In India’s election, ailing Congress Party is unlikely to find its miracle
- Bangladesh raises duty on rice to limit imports
- Iran's reach puts US forces, allies in striking range
- Shakib tops ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders ahead of World Cup