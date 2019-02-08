Thailand's king calls his sister's candidacy for PM 'inappropriate'
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2019 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 10:43 PM BdST
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn said on Friday his elder sister’s announcement she is running for prime minister in March elections is “inappropriate” and unconstitutional, likely sinking her candidacy for a populist opposition party.
But the opposition from her younger brother, a constitutional monarch, is likely to lead to her disqualification by the Election Commission.
“Involvement of a high-ranking member of the royal family in politics, in whatever way, is an act that conflicts with the country’s traditions, customs, and culture, and therefore is considered extremely inappropriate,” the king said in a statement issued by the palace.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India court hands 7 Muslim men life sentences for killings that sparked 2013 riots
- Bangladesh, India eye roadmap for ‘irreversible ties’
- Stray cows add to Modi's farmer woes as Indian election looms
- In Moscow, Afghan peace talks without the Afghan government
- Couple held for killing and dismembering Uber driver in India
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata ends protest against PM Modi, vows bigger fight
- Facebook targets 'dangerous' armed groups in latest Myanmar bans
- Modi vs Mamata: West Bengal chief's showdown on second day
- Kolkata police detention of CBI officials triggers showdown between Modi and Mamata
- Seven die as train derails in India’s Bihar
Most Read
- Saudi crown prince told top aide he’d use ‘bullet’ on critic
- Anisha Faruk elected president of Oxford University Student Union
- H&M responds to sacking of Bangladesh garment workers, says ‘deeply concerned’
- Saudi man found dead at ‘friend's’ home in Mymensingh
- Bangladesh, India eye roadmap for ‘irreversible ties’
- JCD on DU campus after nine years, places demand before DUCSU polls
- Indonesia finds 193 Bangladeshis locked up in shop house
- Thai king's sister nominated as PM for March elections in unprecedented move
- Maldives arrests 80 Bangladeshis in crackdown on undocumented migrant workers
- HC suggests ACC look into more serious grafts