Kolkata police detention of CBI officials triggers showdown between Modi and Mamata
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2019 10:32 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 10:32 AM BdST
The detention of eight Central Bureau of Investigation officials by Kolkata police has triggered a tense showdown between the government of Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reports The Times of India.
Eight CBI officials had come to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with two Ponzi schemes.
Several hundred Kolkata police personnel surrounded the CBI’s offices in the city and forcibly took the officials to a nearby police station.
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India, Jan 29, 2019. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
“They came to the commissioner of police’s home without any court order or warrant. The matter is sub judice in the Kolkata High Court and there is a stay order. This is blatantly wrong and an infringement on our federal structure,” she said.
"There is total constitutional breakdown. It is my job to protect my officers," the chief minister said on Sunday evening. "They [the BJP] cannot fight is politically. That's why they are resorting to all this."
Banerjee then launched a sit-in protest, known as a dharna, in central Kolkata accompanied by police chief Rajeev Kumar. The protest entered its second day on Tuesday.
"This is a Satyagraha and I'll continue till the country is saved," Banerjee said, citing the form of protest developed by Mahatma Gandhi.
A supporter holds a cut-out of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal, during "United India" rally attended by the leaders of India's main opposition parties ahead of the general election, in Kolkata, India, Jan 19, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Several leaders of the Indian opposition have voiced their support for Banerjee over the incident, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav.
The CBI has announced that it will move the Supreme Court to initiative contempt of court proceedings against Rajeev Kumar for obstructing an investigation into chit fund scams.
