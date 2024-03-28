Piano: The king of musical instruments

Almost everyone gets captivated by the music of the piano. With every stroke -it's magic.

The piano has been a source of entertainment and has enthralled listeners for centuries. Its delicately beautiful and vibrant sound brings music to life.

I believe the piano is symbolic of aristocracy. Its presence in households conveys great taste. It's an essential accessory in the houses of aristocratic people.

Unfortunately, pianos are quite expensive and few people can afford them.

Roman Polanski's film The Pianist (1946) is a remarkable movie based on the autobiographical book on the life of Wladyslaw Szpilman, an undeniably talented and celebrated Jewish pianist. A holocaust survivor, he hides in flats around Warsaw as the Nazis hunt down and kill the city's surviving Jews. The film is a masterful portrayal of the pure beauty of piano music and its ability to rise above life, bringing out the best in people.

The piano is often called the 'King of Instruments.'

Nils Frahm, a German musician, with a group of like-minded people, felt that the piano deserved to be honoured more widely and launched the World Piano Day In 2015.

He chose the 88th day of the year in celebration of the standard number of 88 keys of the piano. This year, 2024, it falls on 28 March.

World Piano Day unites lovers of this extraordinary musical instrument across the globe and encourages pianists of all ages and skill levels to perform in public areas to provide a platform that will promote this beautiful art form and spread the joy of playing the piano. The day is observed by organising live concerts, workshops, and seminars. The celebrations highlight the importance of the piano as an artistic and cultural medium and its great impact on music worldwide.

An Italian harpsichord builder Bartolomeo di Francesco Cristofori created this musical instrument 'gravicembalo col piano e forte' (an instrument capable of producing soft and loud sounds) around the year 1700. Between 1790 and 1860, during the Mozart era piano underwent many changes that resulted in its present form. Between 1700 and 1830, pianos were called – Pianoforte. Later it came to be known as piano.

The piano is a keyboard instrument with 230 strings inside an ordinary modern piano that is struck by hardwood hammers covered by a softer substance. There are white and black keys. The setting is five black keys and seven white keys in a certain order. An interval is formed from the beginning of one set of keys and the ending, which is at the beginning of the next set. This is called an 'octave', an interval being the musical distance between two sounds. It's also important to note that the highest keys are on the right and the lowest on the left. The black keys represent the intervals to halves between these musical tones, while the white ones primarily represent the musical tones. The semitones and natural pitches can be distinguished with the help of coloured keys. The last note on the piano keyboard is a C. The first note is A. Middle C is not exactly in the centre; instead, it's in the area above between E and F.