Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wins dismissal for good of sexual assault lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed for good a lawsuit accusing Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting a former teenage model twice in one day in the mid-1970s.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Jeanne Bellino cannot recover damages from the 76-year-old Tyler under a 2000 New York City law protecting victims of gender-motivated violence.

He said it would be futile to file an amended complaint, and dismissed Bellino's case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. Kaplan rejected an earlier complaint in February.